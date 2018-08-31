WWE Live Event Results From Osaka (8/31): The Shield Powerbombs Drew McIntyre, Ronda Rousey, More

Thanks to an anonymous reader for the following WWE live event results from today's show in Osaka, Japan:

* Bobby Roode defeated Jinder Mahal with Sunil Singh. Mahal issued an open challenge after the match

* Bray Wyatt defeated Jinder Mahal

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander retained over Akira Tozawa and Drew Gulak in a Triple Threat

* WWE NXT Women's Champion Kairi Sane, Sasha Banks and Bayley defeated The Riott Squad

* RAW Tag Team Champions The B Team retained over The Revival and Titus Worldwide in a Triple Threat

* Bobby Lashley defeated Elias

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose defeated Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre

* Baron Corbin defeated Finn Balor. Balor got the 3 count first but Corbin announced that this was a No DQ match. He hit Balor with a chair and pinned him

* RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey retained over Alexa Bliss by submission

* WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retained over Braun Strowman by DQ when McIntyre and Ziggler hit the ring for the beat down. Ambrose and Rollins then made the save. The Shield hit the triple powerbomb on McIntyre through a table to end the show