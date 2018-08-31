Wrestling Inc.

Rumor Killer On Velveteen Dream WWE Heat And EVOLVE, Jeff Hardy Face Paint Video, Brock Lesnar, DDP

By Marc Middleton | August 31, 2018

- As noted, Jeff Hardy is celebrating his 41st birthday today. WWE posted this video of The Charismatic Enigma applying his face paint.

- WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page will be appearing on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast one day next week. Rogan's website also has Brock Lesnar listed as an upcoming guest.

Backstage News On WWE Pulling Brock Lesnar From RAW, Lesnar Surprise UFC Drug Testing
See Also
Backstage News On WWE Pulling Brock Lesnar From RAW, Lesnar Surprise UFC Drug Testing

- Gabe Sapolsky took to Twitter to shoot down any rumors of The Velveteen Dream being sent to work upcoming EVOLVE shows due to backstage heat over his "Vince Call Me Up" tights at WWE NXT "Takeover: Brooklyn IV" earlier this month. Dream is set to face Austin Theory at EVOLVE 112 on September 7 in Joppa, MD and then Darby Allin at EVOLVE 113 on September 8 in Queens.

Sapolsky wrote the following, noting that this will be a homecoming for Dream:



Related Articles

Comments

Recent

"All In" Live Coverage Tomorrow

Most Popular

Back To Top