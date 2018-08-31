Rumor Killer On Velveteen Dream WWE Heat And EVOLVE, Jeff Hardy Face Paint Video, Brock Lesnar, DDP

- As noted, Jeff Hardy is celebrating his 41st birthday today. WWE posted this video of The Charismatic Enigma applying his face paint.

- WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page will be appearing on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast one day next week. Rogan's website also has Brock Lesnar listed as an upcoming guest.

- Gabe Sapolsky took to Twitter to shoot down any rumors of The Velveteen Dream being sent to work upcoming EVOLVE shows due to backstage heat over his "Vince Call Me Up" tights at WWE NXT "Takeover: Brooklyn IV" earlier this month. Dream is set to face Austin Theory at EVOLVE 112 on September 7 in Joppa, MD and then Darby Allin at EVOLVE 113 on September 8 in Queens.

Sapolsky wrote the following, noting that this will be a homecoming for Dream:

Let's just kill this narrative now. Dream was requested by us because of his history at the MCW Arena in Joppa, MD. We wanted a homecoming. He was then asked to do Queens, to give the fans something special at La Boom. Dream was not "sent" by anyone, he agreed and wanted to. https://t.co/l3htPZHFln — Gabe Sapolsky (@BookItGabe) August 30, 2018