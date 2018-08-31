Scott Hall Misses Show Due To Medical Emergency, WWE Hypes The Bellas On RAW, Sasha Banks And Bayley

- As noted, Sasha Banks and Bayley visited the training center for the Arsenal Women's Football Club on Wednesday in London. WWE posted this video from the trip.

- WWE posted the following teaser for The Bella Twins' return to the RAW ring on Monday's show. They will be going up against The Riott Squad.

The Bella Twins return to clash with The Riott Squad They're baaaaaack. This coming Monday night on Raw, The Bella Twins return to the ring as a tandem to face The Riott Squad in tag team action. Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan & Sarah Logan seem confident, gleefully (and maliciously) welcoming the twins to "Monday Night Riott," but they would be unwise to underestimate the veteran Bellas. Which two Riott Squad members will tangle with Nikki & Brie, and how might this battle change the complexion of WWE Evolution, where The Bella Twins join forces with Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey to face the torment-loving trio in a Six-Woman Tag Team Match?

- WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall missed last Saturday's Rival Pro Wrestling one-year anniversary show in Pomona, California due to a medical emergency. No word yet on what was wrong with The Bad Guy but he has not issued any comments on what happened. Below is the statement that the promotion issued: