Eric Bischoff Says Vince Russo Pitched Storyline Where WCW Star Would Be His Son

Eric Bischoff had big plans for WCW and while some of them worked out, there were others that just didn't. Bischoff recently said on 83 Weeks that Vince Russo had some great plans for Lance Storm, but obviously, those plans did not materialize.

"You know that Vince Russo... when Russo and I agreed to work together, one of his big ideas was that he wanted Lance Storm to be my son," Bischoff revealed.

Storm never became become Bischoff's son on television and had a year-long run until the end of WCW, which focused on his Canadian background instead.

The end of WCW was a sad time for diehard fans of the Turner-owned professional wrestling company, but Bischoff was not in attendance for the final Nitro. He is happy about not being there and said he probably would have turned down a WWE offer if one had been extended to him. Bischoff wouldn't have stirred the pot had he been around, but he also understood his status backstage in WCW at the time.

"I am glad I wasn't there. I am almost certain, knowing myself, that had I been there I probably wouldn't have worked for the WWE a couple of years later. I think my reaction---I wouldn't have done anything crazy, but knowing myself, I wear my emotions on my sleeve. I am not really good at hiding s*it. It would have been easy to read me and it wouldn't have been a positive thing.

"I would have been professional, but I don't think anybody would say that they kind of dug that Bischoff guy. I don't think that would have been the thought of anyone if I would have been there so I am glad that it turned out the way it did. Like I said, sometimes things work out the way they are supposed to."

