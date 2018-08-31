AJ Lee - WWE Evolution Rumor Notes, Big Turnout For CM Punk Meet & Greet In Chicago (Photos, Videos)

Regarding recent online rumors of WWE talking to AJ Lee about returning to the company for the all-women's Evolution pay-per-view on October 28, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there was nothing to the rumors as of a few weeks ago. A WWE return for AJ seems very unlikely given the various circumstances. The Observer also points to how a deal between AJ and WWE would be very difficult, and how the whole situation with the lawsuit between WWE's Dr. Chris Amann and AJ's husband CM Punk could make a deal almost impossible, even with the suit being settled earlier this summer.

AJ retired from in-ring action in 2015 after leaving WWE. She later revealed in her 2017 book that she decided to retire after reaching her goals in the business and after discovering permanent damage to her cervical spine. She also cited the problems between Punk and WWE as being an issue. The pro wrestling world has seen crazier returns happen in the past but AJ returning would be a shocker.

On a related note, Punk is drawing a large crowd for his meet & greet at the One Hour Tees store in Chicago today. The signing began at 9am and is scheduled to run until 6pm. The appearance, promoted by Pro Wrestling Tees, was booked to bring attention to the big All In indie event in Chicago on Sunday. There is obvious speculation on Punk appearing but it's believed that he will not work the show in any way.

The initial 200 tickets for Punk's signing sold out in 50 seconds back in May and another 100 tickets were then released. The $90 "Best In the World Experience" ticket included an exclusive t-shirt, 1 autographed 8x10 or personal item ($50 extra for additional add-on autographs) and a professional photo-op with 1 guest allowed in the photo. They also sold individual $50 tickets for 1 autographed 8x10 or personal item and individual $50 tickets for the photo-op.

