Ronda Rousey Post-Match Video From WWE Japan Debut, Jeff Hardy Jaw-Dropping Dives (Video), WWE Stock

- WWE posted another video to celebrate Jeff Hardy's 41st birthday today. Above are Hardy's 10 most jaw-dropping dives.

- WWE stock was up 1.32% today, closing at $87.41 per share. Today's high was $87.90 and the low was $85.79.

- RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey made her WWE Japan debut at today's live event in Osaka. She retained over Alexa Bliss by submission. Below is post-match video of Rousey speaking some in Japanese and talking about what it was like to return to the country: