What Airs After RAW, Shayna Baszler - Jessamyn Duke Sharpshooter Video, Trish Stratus Reactions

- Above is a new WWE Now video with Cathy Kelley looking at reactions to last week's RAW appearance by WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus.

- A new thirty-minute episode of WWE Story Time will air on the WWE Network after Monday's Labor Day edition of RAW goes off the air. Below is the synopsis:

"Strange Settings: The bright lights and big arenas are nowhere to be found in the most odd and outrageous places WWE Superstars and Legends have ever competed, both in and out of sports-entertainment. Daniel Bryan shares some developmental disasters, Jim Cornette reminisces about his least favorite Bayou, Mojo Rawley reveals why he is no longer allowed at pool party rap concerts, and Matt Hardy describes Mr. McMahon's determination to pin an Olympic gold medalist no matter the setting."

- Shayna Baszler posted this video of a workout session with fellow WWE NXT Superstar Jessamyn Duke of the MMA Four Horsewomen. Baszler applies a Sharpshooter to pay tribute to WWE Legend Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart. She wrote:

Pro wrestling for MMA & grappling. Sharpshooter, in tribute to the Hart Dynasty and the Anvil. @natbynature #CACC #catchwrestling #MMA #bjj #prowrestling (thanks @jessamynduke)