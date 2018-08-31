Cody On Whether Dusty Rhodes Would Have Been A Fan Of 'All In'

Cody Rhodes was interviewed by Busted Open Radio to discuss All In, scheduled for September 1. Understanding that Dusty Rhodes is known for being a creative genius, spearheading many NWA and WCW concepts as well as assisting with with popularity of NXT, Bully Ray asked Cody a thought-provoking question.

"If All In comes off the way you want it to, exactly the way you wanted to, between Starrcast and All In. On Monday morning will All In have surpassed any one show that Dusty created?"

Cody responded, "I don't think I can speculate. Because, it's mine, you know? It's me, Matt [Jackson], Nick [Jackson], it's the Being the Elite guys. It's all of yours, you know? It's by wrestlers, for wrestlers. It's by fans, for fans. If you look at this convention and you look at the show, I care more about whether Dusty would have a good time at All In than whether I win this match, if that makes any sense."

ECW was used as an example of something that Cody thought Dusty would have hated, by was surprised by his reaction.

"The first time he tuned in to ECW, this is a good example, I thought like, oh, he's gonna hate it. Look at what's happening, there's all kinds of sex and violence. He was so entertained, and I remember sitting in front of him with my little Hasboro figures and watch the shows, every pay-per-view.

"So he had this forward-thinking knowledge that I think all of the great minds in pro wrestling have. So, I think if he saw this, he'd have a few touches for sure, but I think he'd be pretty stoked about it. I hope he would."

As Cody mentioned in the Ten Pounds of Gold video above, a win against Nick Aldis at All In would mark the first father-son duo to ever hold the NWA World Heavyweight Championship.

