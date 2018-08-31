Tag Team Triple Threat Match Set For SmackDown, Injured NXT Star Undergoes Procedure, Zack Ryder

- This past Tuesday on SmackDown LIVE, The Bar beat Gallows, Anderson and The Colons in a Triple Threat Match to move one step closer to a SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match against The New Day at the WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view event on September 16.

WWE.com has announced that Sheamus and Cesaro's opponents will be determined in a Triple Threat Match on next week's episode of SmackDown LIVE. The teams that will be facing off are The Usos, SAnitY and the tandem of Rusev and Aiden English.

- Tino Sabbatelli, who is currently sidelined after tearing his pectoral muscle during a match in April, revealed on his Instagram Story earlier this week that he underwent another procedure.

There's no word on how long the NXT star will be out of action, but this type of injury generally requires a six to nine month recuperation period following the initial surgery.

On another note, Sabbatelli turned 35 years old on August 24.

- Zack Ryder is Lilian Garcia's next guest on Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia. You can listen to the interview this Monday via LilianGarcia.com.