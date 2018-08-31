WWE Trademarks Roman Reigns Term, Kurt Angle On Wrestling Eddie Guerrero, Alexa Bliss - Mike Rome

- The YouTube storyline between Alexa Bliss and Mike Rome continues in this new WWE Network Pick of the Week video, featuring Bliss giving a plug to the latest episode of WWE Story Time, and a clip from the show.

- WWE recently filed to trademark the "Work Horse Open Challenge" name. This was a phrase used by WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on Monday's RAW.

WWE provided the United States Patent & Trademark Office with the following description for what the name could be used for: "Entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events; providing wrestling news and information via the Internet, a global computer network or a mobile app; the production and distribution of an ongoing series, featuring sports entertainment; production of programming; Entertainment services, namely, multimedia programs in the field of general human interest, distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing entertainment information regarding ongoing programming via the Internet, a global computer network or a mobile app; entertainment services, namely, a production and distribution of programming featuring sports, news and current affairs rendered through the media of television, cable, satellite, radio, telephone and broadband systems, and via the internet and portable and wireless communication devices; providing information in the field of entertainment rendered via the Internet, and portable and wireless communication devices; Interactive entertainment services, providing personalized programming; providing online and on-screen guide to personalized and interactive television programming; production and distribution of entertainment and sports programming."

- Today marked 18 years since WWE Hall of Famers Eddie Guerrero and Kurt Angle did battle in the main event of a SmackDown episode from Fayetteville, North Carolina. Angle was accompanied to the ring by Stephanie McMahon while Guerrero had Chyna in his corner. Angle took to Twitter today and wrote the following on meeting Eddie in the ring: