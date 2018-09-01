Hulk Hogan & Brutus Beefcake Back Together (Photo), Charlotte Reads Story (Video), WWE Network Vault

- TV Guide posted this video of SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair reading Goodnight Moon, the classic bedtime story from Margaret Wise Brown.

- The WWE Network has added 55 episodes of All-Star Wrestling to the Vault. The episodes are from 1981 and 1982. All-Star was on the air from October 1971 through August 1986 before being replaced by Wrestling Challenge.

Several WWE Legends and Hall of Famers are featured on the episodes, including Jesse "The Body" Ventura, Pedro Morales, Lou Albano, Curt Hennig, Pat Patterson, Andre the Giant, Mil Mascaras, Greg "The Hammer" Valentine, George "The Animal" Steele, Johnny Rodz, Sgt. Slaughter, Dusty Rhodes and "The Fabulous" Hulk Hogan. A young Vince McMahon does most of the play-by-play.

- WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan and wrestling legend Ed Leslie (Brutus "The Barber" Beefcake) were catching up this week after the public falling out they had in November 2017. The beef started when The Barber tweeted about The Hulkster spending time with his ex-wife, also accusing Hogan and his ex-wife of "brainwashing" his daughter, which led to an estranged relationship with her. WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart remains friends with both veterans and noted this past April that he believed they were on great terms once again.

Beefcake and Hogan tweeted the following photos this week: