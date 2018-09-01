Ricochet Talks Konnan Trying To Cause Heat Between Himself And Rey Mysterio, Working On His Promos

NXT Superstar Ricochet was recently a guest on E&C's Pod Of Awesomeness. Among many other things, Ricochet talked about meeting the lucha legend Rey Mysterio, Jr. for the first time and crying after their first match in Lucha Underground. Also, Ricochet talked about his goals for NXT and being inspired by one of The Rock's early promos.

According to Ricochet, when he first met Mysterio, Konnan tried to cause heat between the two.

"I remember the first time really meeting him, I walked into the room, and Konnan's like, 'oh, here he is! This is the guy saying he's better than you.' And I was like, 'what are you doing? Like, why would you say that?' Because I didn't know Rey. I didn't know how cool he was. I was like, 'why would you say that? He probably hates me now?' But that's just Konnan." Ricochet noted, "but Rey is the coolest guy in the whole world and I'm his biggest fan."

Apparently, Ricochet even cried after his first Lucha Underground match opposite Mysterio. When Mysterio mentioned that Eddie Guerrero, one of Ricochet's all-time favorite pro wrestlers, would have been a fan, the information sent 'The One And Only' into another tizzy.

"Like my top three [favorite pro wrestlers] are like The Rock, Rey, and Eddie Guerrero are my top three. It's absolutely amazing [that The Rock and Mysterio put over Ricochet]. It's pretty wild. I remember the first match I had with Rey at Lucha Underground, I think it was season two, Ultima Lucha [Dos], we had the match, and after the match finishes, and I'm in the ring, I'm legit, like, crying. And I'm not a crier, but I'm crying! Like, oh my God, I'm crying. And then I go, whatever, I leave, I go to the backstage," Ricochet recalled, "and I go to sit down, and I just say to Rey, 'thank you for the match' and stuff, and I can't speak words because I was too busy [hyperventilating and blubbering]. Like, I can't say words because I'm crying. And then, I end up saying, 'thank you' and whatever, blah, blah, blah, and Rey goes, he said something. l'm calming down, kind of like relaxing again, and then, Rey said something that made me start crying all over again. We was like, 'man,' he goes, 'if Eddie was here, Eddie would have loved you and to see you wrestle and stuff.' And I was like, 'oh my God!' and I started crying all over again."

Also during the interview, Ricochet indicated that he wants to make NXT as big as possible and that he does not mind being there for two or three years.

"It's my goal to, like… I don't know how long I'm going to be here," Ricochet continued, "like, if I'm here two or three years, that's perfectly okay with me because I really honestly enjoy it here, so my goal is to make it as big as possible."

Ricochet told Edge and Christian that he is committed to improving on the mic and claimed to be inspired by one of 'The Great One''s not-so-great promos from 1996.

"I always say, 'look at '96, The Rock's debut at the Survivor Series and I think he did a promo afterward, and it was, like, not good. And you look at him later on and he's the best to do it ever,' so, like, it's all about, yeah, growth."

