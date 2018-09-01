Sound Off: Which "All In" Match Interests You The Most?

"All In" will go down later tonight from the Sears Centre in Chicago, Illinois. First on WGN America at 7pm ET for the All In: Zero Hour pre-show, and then at 8pm ET the main show kicks off on traditional PPV, Fite.tv, and ROH HonorClub.

Today questions: Do you plan on watching the show? If so, which match interests you the most?

Below is the full card:

Rey Mysterio, Bandido, and Fenix vs. The Young Bucks and Kota Ibushi

Kenny Omega vs. Pentagon Jr.

NWA WORLDS HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Nick Aldis (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

ROH WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Jay Lethal (c) vs. Winner of The Over Budget Battle Royale

Kazuchika Okada vs. Marty Scurll

CHICAGO STREET FIGHT

Adam Page vs. Joey Janela (with Penelope Ford)

Stephen Amell vs. Christopher Daniels

Madison Rayne vs. Tessa Blanchard vs. Britt Baker vs. Chelsea Green

THE OVER BUDGET BATTLE ROYALE - ALL IN: ZERO HOUR

Jordynne Grace, Moose, Rocky Romero, Colt Cabana, Ethan Page, Brian Cage, Billy Gunn, Jimmy Jacobs, Marko Stunt, Brandon Cutler, Punishment Martinez, Austin Gunn, and TBA

Winner gets ROH Title shot later in the show.

ALL IN: ZERO HERO

The Briscoes vs. Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky

Sound off with your thoughts in the "Comments" below and tomorrow we'll post a follow-up with the top quotes, along with any ideas that may have trended throughout your replies. Be sure to join us tonight for complete live coverage of "All In" beginning at 7pm ET.