CM Punk Comments On Fans At His Signing, New "All In" Talents Announced, Cody Rhodes - Nick Aldis

By Joshua Gagnon | September 01, 2018

- Above, Cody Rhodes and NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Nick Aldis give their final thoughts about tonight's match in the latest NWA Wrestling video. Rhodes said while the title is ten pounds of gold to Aldis, it's 39 years to Cody because that's when his dad won it back in 1979 and he wants to carry that legacy on. Be sure to join us for live coverage of tonight's event, beginning at 7pm ET.

- More talent was announced for the Over Budget Battle Royale: ROH World TV Champion Punishment Martinez and Austin Gunn (Billy Gunn's son). Previously announced for the All In: Zero Hour match: Jordynne Grace, Moose, Rocky Romero, Colt Cabana, Ethan Page, Brian Cage, Billy Gunn, Jimmy Jacobs, Marko Stunt, and Brandon Cutler.



- As noted, CM Punk had a meet and greet at One Hour Tees in Chicago yesterday, which had a huge turnout from his fans. Punk commented earlier today about his appreciation of everyone who showed up and shared their stories with him.



