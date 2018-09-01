Wrestling Inc.

Will Ospreay Injured, Off This Weekend's Revolution Pro Shows

By Joshua Gagnon | September 01, 2018

Will Ospreay was scheduled to work this weekend's Revolution Pro shows, but the promotion announced earlier today Ospreay is injured and wasn't cleared for in-ring action.

The company gave a statement writing, "Both Will and ourselves are very disappointed he can't do what he loves to do this weekend. But as always the health of the competitors comes first."


Ospreay didn't comment further on the injury, but he retweeted the above statement.

Earlier this week, Ospreay took on Jimmy Havoc in a No DQ/2 out of 3 Falls Match for PROGRESS that lasted 43 minutes.




