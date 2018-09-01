Photo: Big Cass Changes Name Again For First Indie Appearance

As noted, Big Cass' first independent appearance has been announced. He will be appearing at Big Time Wrestling's upcoming event on Friday, September 21st at the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium in Spartanburg, SC. He was initially advertised as "Big Cazz" but the updated poster now has him as "Big C" and he will be taking on James Storm.

Cass was released by WWE on June 20, 2018, so his 90-day non-compete expires days before the appearance. Emma (Tenille Dashwood), "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan, Meng, The Barbarian, Tommy Dreamer, James Ellsworth and WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley are also advertised for the show.

You can check out the new poster for the event below: