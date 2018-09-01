Wrestling Inc.

"All In" Stars Hype Tonight's Show, Starrcast Day 2 Wrap-Up Video, Brandi Rhodes Makes Cookies

By Joshua Gagnon | September 01, 2018

- Above is Brandi Rhodes' latest "Shot of Brandi" video where she makes red wine velvet cookies.

- Hosts of Wrestling Inc's Two-Faced Podcast, Kelsi and Paul, are currently at Starrcast and posted a video of some of the events they checked out yesterday. The big event was the "All In" weigh-in where Cody Rhodes and NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis went face-to-face before their title match.


- Below are comments from some wrestlers who will be involved in tonight's "All In" show. One of the photos is Adam Page, Nick Jackson, Cody Rhodes, Matt Jackson, and Marty Scurll taking in the arena before things get going with the caption, "You say you want a revolution." Be sure to join us for live coverage beginning at 7pm ET!











