"All In" Stars Hype Tonight's Show, Starrcast Day 2 Wrap-Up Video, Brandi Rhodes Makes Cookies

- Above is Brandi Rhodes' latest "Shot of Brandi" video where she makes red wine velvet cookies.

- Hosts of Wrestling Inc's Two-Faced Podcast, Kelsi and Paul, are currently at Starrcast and posted a video of some of the events they checked out yesterday. The big event was the "All In" weigh-in where Cody Rhodes and NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis went face-to-face before their title match.

Before Day 3 of #Starrcast kicks off, check out a recap of a few events from Day 2 including the Official #ALLIN Weigh In. Come see WINC's Two Faced Wrestling Talk's hosts on Podcast Row today @Starrcast18 & we will record your wrestling questions on camera for a future episode pic.twitter.com/MrgDGBWdO6 — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) September 1, 2018

- Below are comments from some wrestlers who will be involved in tonight's "All In" show. One of the photos is Adam Page, Nick Jackson, Cody Rhodes, Matt Jackson, and Marty Scurll taking in the arena before things get going with the caption, "You say you want a revolution." Be sure to join us for live coverage beginning at 7pm ET!

??...you say you want a revolution...?? pic.twitter.com/7L8qxe3Bsn — All In (@ALL_IN_2018) September 1, 2018

Cheesy but true: I was jolted out of my sleep early this morning & tried to go back to sleep immediately until my brain realized today is All In.'I'm a kid again, & today is Christmas. There's magic in the air. See you at Sears Centre. — The Young Bucks (@MattJackson13) September 1, 2018

Today.

Historic for so many reasons. pic.twitter.com/HcCntRRMcr — Christopher Daniels (@facdaniels) September 1, 2018

The ones that are crazy enough to think they can change the world, are the ones that actually do. #ALLIN



?? vs ?? vs ?? vs ?? pic.twitter.com/7TX0aFiRxp — Tessa Blanchard (@Tess_Blanchard) September 1, 2018

It's officially 9-1-2018. It's here. @ALL_IN_2018 #SCU has the eye of the tiger. We've trained like there is no tomorrow! It's on. SCU vs. Dem Boys. Live on @wgnamerica tonight! Shout it shout it shout it out loud S C U!!! pic.twitter.com/J5wECZehvH — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) September 1, 2018