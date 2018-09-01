Bruce Prichard On What Made The Hulk Hogan Vs. Randy Savage Feud So Great

Hulk Hogan and "Macho Man" Randy Savage's feud saw two fan favorites in a heated rivalry that is still ranked among the most memorable in WWE history. Bruce Prichard was there during that time and saw the intensity first-hand.

Prichard recently sat down with CBS' In This Corner where he discussed the beauty of Hogan vs Savage. Their story was simple, yet it was executed in a way that brought the fans in and captured them in the logic of their feud.

"The beauty of it was that we had time to tell a story, and we had time to let it develop to tell its story to see it slowly as they would in real life," Prichard said. "Things don't happen immediately in life. It takes time for it to seep in; that was the beauty of the story where you started way back almost a year ahead of time and you told a very simplistic story that either some people got and some people didn't, but when you go back and you show them along the way and you had the viewpoint from two very different people involved in it, then you go, hey, now I get it, now I see it. It was beautiful, and when you have time to tell a story that is best."

Savage confronted Hogan in a real and passionate way as The Mega Powers collided. The jealousy over Elizabeth's treatment was something Savage became known for backstage. He wanted to be on the road with his wife, and he was extremely protective of her which is why this feud had such a realistic aspect to it.

Prichard said the beauty of The Mega Powers colliding meant blurring the line between reality and fiction. It seemed real to Hogan and Savage as well while the two battled on their way to WrestleMania V.

"We will never know. That is the beauty of it as well," Prichard replied. "It was real to them as well. If you feel it and believe it, that becomes the difference a lot of times with the talent today that wants to 'play' a wrestler or 'play' a part versus living the part. Actually being what you are portraying."

Peter Bahi contributed to this article.