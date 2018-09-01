Daniel Bryan And Mick Foley On "All In," AJ Styles Reacts To Anteater Viral Video, WWE Trademark

- Above, AJ Styles reacted to a viral video of an anteater doing his entrance pose. You can see the original video of what he's watching below.

- WWE recently filed to trademark the "Work Horse Open Challenge," according to PWInsider. The phrase was used this week on Raw by WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

- Daniel Bryan and Mick Foley shared their support for tonight's "All In" event in Chicago, Illinois. Bryan wrote, "Not only is it great for fans, but also for wrestlers and the industry as a whole." Foley commended Cody Rhodes for dreaming big, despite having a full-time job and a steady check with WWE.