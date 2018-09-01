First Look At "All In" Stage (Photos)

With tonight's "All In" drawing near, fans are starting to filter into the Sears Centre and we now have a first look of the stage for tonight's show.
#ALLIN looking good pic.twitter.com/HdcBM4vrGN— PWPonderings (@pwponderings) September 1, 2018
Just got in. #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/TC5S9bOn9x— Gabriel Cardenas (@FGCCardenas) September 1, 2018
All In: Zero Hour will get started exclusively on WGN America at 6pm ET, and then at 7pm ET the main show kicks off on traditional PPV, Fite.tv, and ROH HonorClub. Be sure to join us for live coverage throughout the night.
Below is the full card for tonight's PPV:
Rey Mysterio, Bandido, and Fenix vs. The Young Bucks and Kota Ibushi
Kenny Omega vs. Pentagon Jr.
NWA WORLDS HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP
Nick Aldis (c) vs. Cody Rhodes
ROH WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
Jay Lethal (c) vs. Winner of The Over Budget Battle Royale
Kazuchika Okada vs. Marty Scurll
CHICAGO STREET FIGHT
Adam Page vs. Joey Janela (with Penelope Ford)
Stephen Amell vs. Christopher Daniels
Madison Rayne vs. Tessa Blanchard vs. Britt Baker vs. Chelsea Green
THE OVER BUDGET BATTLE ROYALE - ALL IN: ZERO HOUR
Jordynne Grace, Moose, Rocky Romero, Colt Cabana, Ethan Page, Brian Cage, Billy Gunn, Jimmy Jacobs, Marko Stunt, Brandon Cutler, Punishment Martinez, Austin Gunn, and TBA
Winner gets ROH Title shot later in the show.
ALL IN: ZERO HERO
The Briscoes vs. Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky