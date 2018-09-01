ROH Episode 361 Recap: Cody & The Young Bucks Vs. The Kingdom For Six-Man Tag Titles, Flip Gordon

Ian Riccaboni, Caprice Coleman and Colt Cabana check in on commentary after the usual ROH signature video package. ROH Tag Team Champion Jay Briscoe and So Cal Uncensored's Christopher Daniels make their entrances.

Jay Briscoe vs. Christopher Daniels

They lock up. Jay pushes Daniels. Daniels pushes Jay. Daniels connects with a forearm to Jay. Daniels dropkicks Jay. Daniels eventually clotheslines Jay. Jay sends Daniels to the ropes. Daniels kicks Jay. Daniels hits an STO on Jay. Daniels strikes Jay several times. Daniels calls for Angel's Wings. Jay drives Daniels into the corner. Jay kicks Daniels. Jay goes for a Jay-Driller, Daniels turns it into a back-drop. Daniels hits another STO on Jay. Mark Briscoe comes to the ring with a chair. Mark strikes Daniels on the back with the chair.

Winner Via Disqualification: Christopher Daniels

So Cal Uncensored's Frankie Kazarian & Scorpio Sky run out to chase The Briscoes out of the ring after the match.

A video package is shown hyping the match between Jonathan Gresham and ROH World Champion Jay Lethal in two weeks.

Silas Young and Flip Gordon make their entrances.

Silas Young vs. Flip Gordon

Young kicks Gordon. Young chops Gordon in the corner. Gordon hits a pair of arm-drags on Young. Young rolls out of the ring. Gordon goes for a Suicide Dive. Young strikes Gordon to prevent it. Young stomps on Gordon in the corner. Young sends Gordon into the turnbuckles in the opposite corner. Young pins Gordon for a two count. They eventually exchange strikes. Gordon hits the ropes. Young connects with a forearm to Gordon. Gordon rolls Young up for the three count.

Winner: Flip Gordon

Gordon extends his hand for a handshake after the match. Bully Ray comes out and low blows Gordon.

The Bullet Club's Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) & Cody (with Brandi Rhodes & Burnard The Business Bear) make their entrances. NWA Champion Nick Aldis has joined the commentary team. ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions The Kingdom (Matt Taven, TK O'Ryan & Vinny Marseglia) makes their entrance.

The Kingdom (Matt Taven, TK O'Ryan & Vinny Marseglia) (c) vs. Bullet Club (Cody, Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson)

O'Ryan uppercuts Cody. Matt and Nick prevent a Double Suplex from Marseglia and O'Ryan. Marseglia and O'Ryan avoid superkicks by Rolling out of the ring. Taven comes into the ring. Cody kicks Taven. Matt and Nick hit a Wheelbarrow Cutter on Taven. Cody hits a back-drop on O'Ryan. Matt launches Nick into a dropkick to Marseglia. Taven eventually gets Cody up into a powerbomb position for Rockstar Supernova. Marseglia and O'Ryan hit the ropes. Matt superkicks Marseglia as Nick superkicks O'Ryan. Cody sends Taven outside. Matt and Nick go out and superkick him as well. Marseglia comes back into the ring. Cody hits Cross Rhodes on Marseglia. Cody pins Marseglia for the win.

Winners: Bullet Club (Cody, Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson)

The announcers point out that Matt Taven was actually the legal man for his team. Matt, Nick and Cody celebrate as the show comes to a close.



