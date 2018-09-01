"All In" Live Coverage: Cody Rhodes Faces Nick Aldis For The NWA Title, Kenny Omega Vs. Pentagon Jr.

Welcome to the WrestlingINC's live coverage of "All In" from Chicago, Illinois! We will be providing live ongoing coverage of tonight's event starting at 6pm ET with the All In: Zero Hour pre-show, exclusively on WGN America. The main card will get going at 7pm ET and can be seen on traditional PPV, Fite.tv, or ROH HonorClub.

Below is the full card PPV card:

Rey Mysterio, Bandido, and Fenix vs. The Young Bucks and Kota Ibushi

Kenny Omega vs. Pentagon Jr.

NWA WORLDS HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Nick Aldis (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

ROH WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Jay Lethal (c) vs. Winner of The Over Budget Battle Royale

Kazuchika Okada vs. Marty Scurll

CHICAGO STREET FIGHT

Adam Page vs. Joey Janela (with Penelope Ford)

Stephen Amell vs. Christopher Daniels

Madison Rayne vs. Tessa Blanchard vs. Britt Baker vs. Chelsea Green

THE OVER BUDGET BATTLE ROYALE - ALL IN: ZERO HOUR

Jordynne Grace, Moose, Rocky Romero, Colt Cabana, Ethan Page, Brian Cage, Billy Gunn, Jimmy Jacobs, Marko Stunt, Brandon Cutler, Punishment Martinez, and Austin Gunn.

Winner gets ROH Title shot later in the show.

ALL IN: ZERO HERO

The Briscoes vs. Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky