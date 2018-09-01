Who Will Face Jay Lethal For The ROH Title At "All In"?, Former NWA Champion To Accompany Nick Aldis

- NWA Wrestling announced former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Tim Storm will walk Nick Aldis to the ring for his match against Cody Rhodes.

- Flip Gordon won the Over Budget Battle Royal on the All In: Zero Hour pre-show and will now get a shot at Jay Lethal's Ring of Honor World Championship later tonight. Gordon was initially in disguise and was powerbombed through a table early in the match. Near the end, Bully Ray eliminated Colt Cabana, thought he won, but Gordon came into the ring, unmasked, and tossed Bully out of the ring.

