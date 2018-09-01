Wrestling Inc.

Did Cody Rhodes Defeat Nick Aldis For The NWA Title At "All In?"

By Joshua Gagnon | September 01, 2018

Cody Rhodes won the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship against Nick Aldis at tonight's "All In."

This is Rhodes' first time winning the title. Aldis won it back in December.

You can see how the title changed hands in the videos below:









