WWE Live Event Results From Shanghai (9/1): Roman Reigns Vs. Braun Strowman, John Cena Returns

Thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader Stanley Leung for sending in these results from Saturday's WWE live event in Shanghai:

For the second time in WWE history, WWE held its second live event in the Shanghai Mercedes Benz Arena. The event wasn't full, but the fans were pumped and quite welcoming as the 3.5 hour event went on. The event was about 85% full.

* Bobby Roode vs. Bray Wyatt. Wyatt worked as a heel. Roode pinned Wyatt with a roll up. Wyatt received a good reception at the end after Roode celebrated and left the ring.

* The B-Team (c) vs. Titus Worldwide vs. The Revival for the Raw Tag Team championship. Curtis Axel pinned Dash Wilder with a roll up for the win.

* Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose vs Drew McIntyre & Dolph Ziggler. Before the match, Rollins and Ambrose congratulated two athletes that are sponsored by the Special Olympics. Ambrose planted Dirty Deeds and Rollins curb stomped Ziggler for the 1-2-3.

* John Cena, Finn Bàlor & Bobby Lashley vs. Baron Corbin, Elias & Jinder Mahal. Elias kicked off by showing off his guitar skills in front of the audience, which was well received. He immediately invited Corbin and Mahal in without insulting Shanghai. At the end, Bàlor planted the Coup de Gras on Corbin and Cena planted the AA on Elias followed by his debuting finisher which involved Kung Fu theatrics and a punch to Elias. After a pinfall by Cena, Cena gave a long speech in Chinese talking about his wrestling life, being a promoter of WWE to China, addressing the future Chinese Superstars and thanking the audience in Shanghai.

Mike Rome and JoJo promoted a special WWE t-Shirt with all the superstars posted on the t-Shirt with Shanghai in the back and autographs from Braun Strowman, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and John Cena.

Intermission

* Cedric Alexander (c) vs. Drew Gulak for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship. Alexander pinned Gulak for the 1-2-3 after a Lumbar Check. Overall the fans loved this match, they were very impressed and blown away with the match.

* Ronda Rousey, Sasha Banks, Bayley and Natalya vs. Alexa Bliss and The Riott Squad. The match was OK. Bliss never tagged in. Rousey submitted Logan with an armbar to win the match.

* Roman Reigns (c) vs. Braun Strowman for the Universal Championship. The main event was decent enough for the crowd to leave happy. There were heavy boos for Reigns. Braun was the heel, however fans reacted to him as the babyface. Ziggler and McIntyre attacked Reigns causing a disqualification to retain the title. Strowman, Ziggler and McIntyre ganged up on Roman. Just as McIntyre laid a table in the ring, Rollins and Ambrose came out to save Reigns. Reigns speared McIntyre and The Shield triple power bombed McIntyre through the table, sending them home happy.