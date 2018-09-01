Chris Jericho Shows Up At "All In" (Photos)

After Kenny Omega defeated Pentagon Jr. at "All In" the lights went out and on, but nothing looked different at first. Pentagon suddenly had a lot of energy and took down Omega. He then unmasked and it was Chris Jericho. Jericho grabbed a mic, told Kenny he'd see him on the Jericho cruise, and left through the crowd.

Already announced for the cruise is Chris Jericho and The Young Bucks vs. Marty Scurll, Kenny Omega and Cody Rhodes.

Be sure to check out our live coverage of tonight's show!

You can see Jericho's appearance in the videos below: