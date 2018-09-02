

WWE Main Event Recap: No Way Jose In Action, Ruby Riott Vs. Ember Moon

The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. No Way Jose and Tyler Breeze make their entrances as Vic Joseph, Percy Watson and Nigel McGuinness check in on commentary.

No Way Jose vs. Tyler Breeze

They lock up. Jose backs Breeze into the corner. Jose locks in a headlock on Breeze. Breeze sends Jose to the ropes. Jose hits a shoulder block on Breeze. Breeze eventually hits an Insiguri on Jose. Breeze pins Jose for a two count. Jose sends Breeze's head into the top turnbuckle. Jose hits the Pop-Up Punch on Breeze. Jose pins Breeze for the win.

Winner: No Way Jose

A recap of Braun Strowman joining forces with Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre to take out The Shield (Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose) on RAW is shown.

A recap of Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins defeating Kevin Owens on RAW is shown.

A recap of Kevin Owens quitting on RAW is shown.

Ember Moon and Ruby Riott (with Sarah Logan & Liv Morgan) make their entrances.

Ruby Riott vs. Ember Moon

They lock up. Riott locks in a headlock, Moon reverses it into a wrist-lock. Moon brings Riott to the mat and pins her for a one count. Moon locks in a headlock. Riott stomps on the foot of Moon to get out of it. Riott eventually goes for a Riott Kick, Moon reverses it into a Gut Buster. Moon goes to the apron. Liv Morgan comes towards Moon. Moon kicks Liv Morgan in the face. Moon goes to the top turnbuckle. Sarah Logan comes up to the apron, Moon strikes her. Riott pulls Moon off the top rope into a Riott Kick. Riott pins Moon for the win.

Winner: Ruby Riott

A recap from SmackDown Live is shown featuring SmackDown Women Champion Charlotte Flair defeating Carmella.

A recap of Becky Lynch assaulting SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair on SmackDown Live is shown to close the show.



