Kenny Omega Addresses Crowd After "All In" (Video), Cody Rhodes And Other Stars React To The Show

After "All In" came to a close with seconds to spare on PPV, a number of the wrestlers came out to the ring to take photos and thank the crowd. Kenny Omega got on the mic and said he was merely a piece of the puzzle and that Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks were the creative minds behind the entire show.

"With that being said, I don't at all feel at like an egomaniac when I say, my God, that was probably the greatest pro wrestling show I've even been apart of," Omega said. "You guys know where I come from, you guys know where some people want me to go. But guess freaking what? What we did today blew everything out of the water."

#ALLIN @KennyOmegamanX delivering the closing words after the show had ended pic.twitter.com/MKtZFk7OLk — James Gisante (@JamesVincent227) September 2, 2018

Thank you all for going #ALLIN with us. pic.twitter.com/MjKWMuEN3O — All In (@ALL_IN_2018) September 2, 2018

After the show plenty of "All In" stars commented on social media about their big night. Most notably, the new NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Cody Rhodes wrote "Let's not stop. Let's keep going."

Let's not stop. Let's keep going. — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) September 2, 2018

Thank you. Thank you so much. So proud. I hope you enjoyed the show. #ALLIN — The Young Bucks (@MattJackson13) September 2, 2018

No way better to celebrate a job well done!!! pic.twitter.com/XMQYC6Yg1d — The Young Bucks (@NickJacksonYB) September 2, 2018

Thanks for making history with us tonight! Went dark before we could say we love you all. Happy Wrestling! #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/t8Tzkq7wUK — Ian Riccaboni (@IanRiccaboni) September 2, 2018

WHAT A DREAM pic.twitter.com/HsG6nQfTZN — Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) September 2, 2018

Tonight was the best moment of Me & @thePenelopeFord life, thank you everyone #allin2018 — Bad Boy Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) September 2, 2018