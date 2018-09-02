Wrestling Inc.

Kenny Omega Addresses Crowd After "All In" (Video), Cody Rhodes And Other Stars React To The Show

By Joshua Gagnon | September 02, 2018

After "All In" came to a close with seconds to spare on PPV, a number of the wrestlers came out to the ring to take photos and thank the crowd. Kenny Omega got on the mic and said he was merely a piece of the puzzle and that Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks were the creative minds behind the entire show.

"With that being said, I don't at all feel at like an egomaniac when I say, my God, that was probably the greatest pro wrestling show I've even been apart of," Omega said. "You guys know where I come from, you guys know where some people want me to go. But guess freaking what? What we did today blew everything out of the water."



After the show plenty of "All In" stars commented on social media about their big night. Most notably, the new NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Cody Rhodes wrote "Let's not stop. Let's keep going."










One of the best nights of my life. Thank you wrestling fans. #allin

A post shared by Brandi Rhodes (@thebrandirhodes) on

This was the best night of my life. #ALLIN ??

A post shared by TESSA BLANCHARD (@tessa_blanchard) on

