Tito Santana Reveals Why He Has Turned Down WWE Job Offers

Tito Santana was recently interviewed by GO Pro Wrestling to discuss the WWE, Andre the Giant, and more. After leaving the WWE, the former Intercontinental and Tag Team Champion spent many years competing for independent promotions, even popping up on an episode of WCW Nitro in 2000 to defeat Jeff Jarrett.

Even at 65, Santana still competes for indie shows, along with being a teacher. Santana does admit that he does not watch WWE anymore, and could only name John Cena and Randy Orton (who he called "Bob Orton's son"). Santana explained why he is not interested in the product anymore.

"It's a different ballgame," said Tito. "We were a wrestling show, and now it's a TV show. We had guys who were always teaching us, you know, when we were getting started, and you don't have the teachers there anymore. And it's not that important to be able to learn the business the way we learned it. Now, they have writers, who probably set up the whole thing. It's a different ballgame. They don't tell stories like we used to tell stories in the ring. They just go in there and they have a match."

See Also Tito Santana Says He Always Hated El Matador Gimmick

Santana was also asked whether he has been contacted by WWE to be a trainer or tutor at the Performance Center.

"They've approached me for different things, and I'm a full-time school teacher and I have no desire to be on the road," said Tito. "Because it takes time to be on the road, I just don't have the time to give to anybody. I pick and choose where I want to work now. I'm a full-time school teacher, a husband, and we own a small hair salon, and that keeps me busy enough."

Santana added that his all-time favorite wrestling memory was knowing that he was going to be a part of WrestleMania 1. Since Santana also worked for Vince's father, he had the opportunity to experience WWE grow to a worldwide company from the very beginning. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2004.

If any portion of these quotes are used, please be sure to credit GO Pro Wrestling with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Source: GO Pro Wrestling