Sami Callihan Tossed From Venue, Indie Show Nearly Shut Down

Wrestling promotion, AAW, held a show last night in the Chicago area at the Logan Square Auditorium. Jimmy Jacobs and Sami Callihan had a match together where at one point building management nearly stopped the show and ended up tossing Sami Callihan from the building, according to PWInsider.

During Jacobs and Callihan's match, Jacobs was placed under a drum riser (stage) and Callihan stacked hard plastic chairs on top of him, not the folding chairs typically used in wrestling. Someone from the building's management angrily got on the microphone and told Callihan not to break the venue's chairs. They would finish the match in the ring with Callihan winning.

Afterwards, Callihan was told to be removed from the venue and security/off-duty police asked him to leave. Callihan thought it was part of the show and started shoving and cursing until one of the security guards told him they had a gun and would shoot if he didn't stop. Callihan was removed from the building.

Despite the crowd cooling off for a bit the show would be allowed to finish, but reportedly at one point AAW as a whole was nearly thrown out of the venue. The two sides came to an agreement to keep things running for the fans.

Callihan tweeted this out after the show.