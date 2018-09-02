Backstage News On "All In" Main Event Ending Abruptly

The main event of Saturday's All In pay-per-view featuring The Young Bucks & Kota Ibushi defeating Rey Mysterio, Bandido & Fenix ended up being cut short. According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, the match was originally scheduled to go 28 minutes, but ended up at 12 minutes because a couple of the other matches went long.

The Hangman Page vs. Joey Janela match went longer than scheduled, while the Kazuchika Okada vs. Marty Scurll match ended up going 12 minutes over their allotted time.

The show originally had to go off of the air by 10:58 pm ET. Meltzer noted that a deal was made to close the show a minute later, at 10:59 pm. The show still ended somewhat abruptly as the Young Bucks quickly called for the finish, and the show was off the air 15 seconds later.

