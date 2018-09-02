Cody Rhodes Teases All In 2? (Video)

After last night's "All In" came to a close, Matt Jackson and the new NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Cody Rhodes gave some parting words to the live crowd. Jackson said he believed fans want more of the type of pro wrestling they gave at "All In."

"You can feel it, there's a hunger, there's a thirst," Jackson said. "You guys want good pro wrestling! You guys want good entertainment! What we presented to you in those 4 hours and 57 minutes, oh my God. That was our vision of what we think we can do with pro wrestling. Do you want more of this?"

The crowd then responded with an "All In 2" chant. Cody on the mic for a moment with a bit of a tease.

"I know when you make a bet, sometime you go double or nothing."

Nick and Matt Jackson reacted to that statement and Matt gets back on the mic.

"We have no graphic, we're not making any announcements," Matt responded. "Just something we're brainstorm, just spit-balling. But if you guys want it, you want more pro wrestling from the cast of Being the Elite. Then my family, my great friends, my cast of bandits, we will give you more of this because we couldn't of done this without you."

At last night's show Cody Rhodes defeated Nick Aldis to become the new NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, while The Young Bucks and Kota Ibushi defeated Rey Mysterio, Fenix, and Bandido in the main event. You can see Matt and Cody's comments in the video below.