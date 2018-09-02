Chris Jericho Talks "All In" Surprise Appearance (Photos And Videos)

Chris Jericho made a surprise appearance at last night's "All In" by dressing up as Pentagon Jr. and attacking Kenny Omega after Omega defeated the actual Pentagon Jr. Apparently, Jericho hid in the Young Bucks office before his appearance and then jumped on a private jet to get to his Fozzy concert later that same night.

"Well, were you surprised? We flew from Little Rock to Chicago," Jericho explained. "I got in about 5:30 and hid in The Young Bucks office at the Sears Centre. Dressed up as Pentagon, attacked Kenny Omega, unmasked, shocked the world, and now for the ultimate power move we are on a private jet to fly to the Fozzy gig in Merriam, Kansas. So, doing both in one night. Who else would do that? Who else is crazy enough and stupid enough to do that? So, I hope you guys enjoyed it and it was quite an amazing experience and even just dressing up as Pentagon was a lot of fun, and we're ready to rock you tonight!"

You can see Jericho's full comments (while still in his Pentagon face paint) in the video below.

Below are some photos and videos of Jericho's "All In" appearance. He and The Young Bucks will face Marty Scurll, Cody Rhodes, and Kenny Omega on Jericho's cruise in October.