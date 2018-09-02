Becky Lynch Wears An Interesting Shirt (Photo), Shelton Benjamin Vs. Buddy Murphy In UFC 3, WWE Shop

- Above is the latest UFC 3 King of the Hill Challenge with the current champ, Buddy Murphy, taking on Shelton Benjamin. Murphy throws some nasty leg kicks in the early stages of the fight and actually wins via a crippling leg kick.

- WWE Shop's latest sale is 30% of your orders. There's no discount needed, simply click here to receive the discount. The sale runs until tonight at 11:59pm PT.

- Sheamus has been helping Becky Lynch train and took a photo of a recent work out session. You'll notice Lynch's shirt says "I BOO the WOO." She also retweeted the photo and wrote, "Some of us have family in the business. Some of us make family in the business." WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte has been the sole focus of Lynch since she re-entered the title picture just before SummerSlam and the two are expected to meet at WWE Hell in a Cell on September 16.