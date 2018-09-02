PCO Talks Working With Sami Zayn, Giving Kevin Owens Advice Early In His Career

PCO (Pierre Carl Ouellet) appeared on X-Pac 12360 and spoke about his upcoming PWG Battle of Los Angeles appearance, the evolution of pro wrestling, and working Kevin Owens / Sami Zayn in their early days. You can check out the full interview in the video above. Here are some of the highlights:

His upcoming match at PWG's Battle of Los Angeles against Brody King:

"It's pretty cool because I fought [Brody King] just two days ago in Toronto for Smash TV on Fight Network, it was a 3-way: me, Jeff Cobb and Brody King ... I got an idea of how the guy moves, how the guy hits, what he likes and what he doesn't like. Things like that. I think we're on the verge of having all the elements to really blow the roof off on the 14th of September at BOLA."

The evolution of pro wrestling:

"The way I approach the business now is every time I enter a dressing room I feel like a rookie, I feel like a guy that just broke in this year or three years ago. And I have to prove myself to the boys as much as I had to in the past because of the evolution of the business. The business has changed so much … I am the one who has to adapt to them not them to adapt to me … So, I'm not trying to do things the way I was back in the day, I am trying to do them the way they are done today. That's why I gotta crush it every night and I gotta surpass myself and I gotta go beyond my limits."

Working with a young Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn:

"Working with those guys it seems like they knew where they were doing at a young age. They needed direction for sure, but they already had that in themselves. They were good at a young age and you could tell that it was not just a hobby for them, it was a real passion. And I remember Kevin was practicing and practicing a lot of things and wanted to get on the road a lot. Actually, there was a little bit of heat there between him and Jacques [Rougeau].

"Jacques trained Kevin and wanted him to sign a contract with him and to be exclusive to Jacques and I was put on the spot because Kevin called me, 'Should I sign a contract with Jacques or should I go on my own?' I told him I said, 'Man if you are gonna make it either with Jacques or without Jacques it's not going to change anything, just do what you have to do. If your gut feeling inside says that you need to be on the road, and need to work as many nights as you can to get experience. To make contacts and to get to know people. To get your name out there go ahead and do it.' And then he calls Jacques and he left and he went on the indie scene and he did well for ROH, CZW, for Japan and made a name for himself outside of Jacques' company and that's the best move that he has ever done."

Again, you can check out the full interview in the video above or on iTunes by clicking here.