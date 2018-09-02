NJPW Having A Record Sales Year, Musician Watches "All In," New NJPW TV Deal, Tenille Dashwood

- Above, Thunder Rosa and Kelly Klein took on Tenille Dashwood and Sumie Sakai in a ROH Women of Honor match from earlier this year. Sakai would hit smash mouth on Rosa to get the victory for her team.

- In an interview with Bushiroad President (NJPW parent company) Takaaki Kidani revealed NJPW is already having their best year in sales at 4.9 billion yen ($44.1 million). Thanks to a translation by Chris Charlton, this number has surpassed their previous top year in 1997. Kidani also noted this is the second most in sales for a pro wrestling company with WWE obviously at number one.

https://t.co/LrHiUVJIsx PIA reporting NJPW did 4.9 billion Yen (44.1 million USD) in sales this year, comfortably outstripping their previous record in 1997. — chris charlton (@reasonjp) September 2, 2018

- NJPW French Commentator Alain Mistrangelo announced NJPW has renewed its TV deal with J-one in France for a weekly two-hour show. News about expanding in Belgium, Italy, and the United Kingdom are apparently on the way the next week, as well.

La NJPW continue son expansion en Europe. Nouveau contrat, renouvelable, avec @j_onefr pour une hebdo de 2h (avec @NorbertFeuillan au commentaire) et dès la semaine prochaine des annonces à venir concernant la Belgique, L'Italie et le Royaume-Uni. — Alain Mistrangélo (@AlainMist) August 31, 2018

- As shown multiple times on the broadcast, John Mayer sat in the front row for last night's "All In" event in Chicago. Backstage, Brandi Rhodes took a photo with Mayer.

No more 3x5's ?? Thanks John!! pic.twitter.com/cI3W39JkyP — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) September 2, 2018