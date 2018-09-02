Wrestling Inc.

NJPW Having A Record Sales Year, Musician Watches "All In," New NJPW TV Deal, Tenille Dashwood

By Joshua Gagnon | September 02, 2018

- Above, Thunder Rosa and Kelly Klein took on Tenille Dashwood and Sumie Sakai in a ROH Women of Honor match from earlier this year. Sakai would hit smash mouth on Rosa to get the victory for her team.

- In an interview with Bushiroad President (NJPW parent company) Takaaki Kidani revealed NJPW is already having their best year in sales at 4.9 billion yen ($44.1 million). Thanks to a translation by Chris Charlton, this number has surpassed their previous top year in 1997. Kidani also noted this is the second most in sales for a pro wrestling company with WWE obviously at number one.


- NJPW French Commentator Alain Mistrangelo announced NJPW has renewed its TV deal with J-one in France for a weekly two-hour show. News about expanding in Belgium, Italy, and the United Kingdom are apparently on the way the next week, as well.


- As shown multiple times on the broadcast, John Mayer sat in the front row for last night's "All In" event in Chicago. Backstage, Brandi Rhodes took a photo with Mayer.



