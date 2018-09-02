Xia Brookside Talks Being Encouraged When WWE Signed Paige

WWE Mae Young Classic Competitor Xia Brookside spoke with TV Insider about evolving her look as a wrestler, WWE signing Paige, and more. Here are some of the highlights:

Seeing WWE sign Paige at a young age (Brookside is 19):

"I was so excited hearing Paige got signed. She was a female wrestler kind of in the same boat as me. She was this second-generation wrestler from a British family. As soon as she came over she got me thinking, 'Hey, I can do that too. I can go out there and make a name for myself.' And here I am."

Evolving as a wrestler and changing up her hair colors:

"When I first started wrestling I was just a plain blond. Then I went through a gray phase. Then I started to find myself and found that I was this bubbly, outgoing character. Then I dyed my hair bright pink. Then it has been growing from then on. Now my image is, 'Hey, look at me.' I'm a little bit crazy. That's what has built me up wrestling.' I look back at my first match now, and I think about all I've done. I've done all this now and improved so much in the ring. I feel like I've improved outside the ring too mentally. Traveling the world can take its toll on your body. I feel like I've progressed since then."

If there are expectations from her father and NXT Trainer, Robbie Brookside:

"I think the biggest thing he said to me is that there is no expectation. There is no expectation from him that I have to live up to. There isn't the extra pressure added on. He just said, 'Go out there and do what you do and do what you have been doing and have fun."

Signing with WWE:

"Who doesn't want a WWE contract? I'm ready now."

Brookside talked more about the Mae Young Classic and some of the competitors in it. You can check out the full interview by clicking here.