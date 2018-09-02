John Cena Comments On WWE Live Event In China, The Shield - Canvas 2 Canvas, Ultimate Warrior

- Above, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose were the subjects for this week's Canvas 2 Canvas. Next week will feature the Riott Squad.

- As noted, John Cena revealed his "6th move of doom" (WWE is calling it the lightning fist) over the weekend at a WWE live event in Shanghai, China. Cena said he had a wonderful night with the WWE Universe and is already back to filming. Cena is scheduled to be at the WWE Super Show-Down on October 6 to team up with Bobby Lashley against Elias and (maybe) Kevin Owens.