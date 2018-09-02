John Cena Comments On WWE Live Event In China, The Shield - Canvas 2 Canvas, Ultimate Warrior

- Above, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose were the subjects for this week's Canvas 2 Canvas. Next week will feature the Riott Squad.
- WWE advertised a new Ultimate Warrior limited-edition statue being sold by Sideshow Collectibles and PCS Collectibles. The item is currently available for pre-order (estimated arrival November 2019 - January 2020) for $550.
The @UltimateWarrior has entered the arena! This epic statue from @collectsideshow and @PCSTOYS is available now for pre-order. https://t.co/Qy7zUuvmbh pic.twitter.com/zVIYK608ci— WWE (@WWE) September 1, 2018
- As noted, John Cena revealed his "6th move of doom" (WWE is calling it the lightning fist) over the weekend at a WWE live event in Shanghai, China. Cena said he had a wonderful night with the WWE Universe and is already back to filming. Cena is scheduled to be at the WWE Super Show-Down on October 6 to team up with Bobby Lashley against Elias and (maybe) Kevin Owens.
What a wonderful night in ???? @WWE @WWEUniverse thank you so so much for allowing to perform at #WWEShanghai already back at @EyeOfJackieChan set for more ?? Thank you #JCStuntTeam for teaching me the art of Ba ji quan! ???? #TheDoomiest— John Cena (@JohnCena) September 2, 2018
.@JohnCena unveils #TheDoomiest move of his arsenal ... the LIGHTNING FIST! #WWEShanghai #WWE pic.twitter.com/n1M5HIFiv7— WWE (@WWE) September 1, 2018