Kurt Angle Talks His All-Time Favorite Women's Wrestler, Giving Mae Young An Angle Slam, Team Angle

Kurt Angle had another Facebook Q&A with his fans, here are some of the highlights:

Who is your favorite all-time women's wrestler?

"Chyna. She broke the barrier for women to not only show their wrestling skills, but she competed with men. She's the true pioneer."

Do you miss the old times in WWE, like the Team Angle days?

"I truly miss Team Angle...it didn't last as long as it deserved. But, I miss the matches I was able to have with Shawn, Eddie, Brock, Benoit, Big Show, HHH, Rock, Austin, Taker, Cena, Mysterio, Orton and many more. I never like to toot my own horn, but between 2001-2006, I had to be the most versatile athlete in WWE. I was very proud of that."

What was the best thing you accomplished in WWE?

"Proving to everyone that a 'shooter' or 'real wrestler' could be the best entertainer of his era. I was very proud of what I was able to accomplish, whether I was loved or hated."

What was it like giving Mae Young an Angle Slam?

"I didn't want to! But Mae came to me before the show and said to me 'Spike my ass hard. Don't take it easy.' I didn't know what to say. So, I did what she told me to do."