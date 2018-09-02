WWE Looks At Top 10 All-Time Factions, Shayna Baszler Talks Using The Sharpshooter, Summerslam

- Above is SummerSlam is 2015 in 60 seconds featuring The Undertaker taking on Brock Lesnar. Below is also SummerSlam 2016 and 2017 in 60 seconds.

- On Instagram, WWE listed off the top 10 best factions of all-time and asked fans which among the group was their favorite. The Shield came in at number one beating out the Four Horsemen.

- In the video below, Shayna Bazler showed off a tutorial on how the sharpshooter can be used effectively in a grappling match. Also in the video is Jessamyn Duke, who just recently made her NXT in-ring debut. It's been rumored a Four Horsewomen vs. Four Horsewomen match will take place at this year's Survivor Series.