Cody Rhodes And Bully Ray Comment On "All In," Bullet Club - ROH Match, WOS Wrestling Going On Tour

- Above is an ROH Throwback match featuring Cody, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks (with Stephen Amell) vs. SoCal Uncensored and Flip Gordon. The Bullet Club would take turns with their finishers on Kazarian and Daniels until Omega picked up the pinfall victory.

- WOS Wrestling has announced it will be going on tour, starting in January. Tickets will go on sale this Friday at 5am ET.

- NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Cody Rhodes said it's been a day and he still can't stop smiling about "All In." He gave thanks and hoped this wouldn't be the last time he's an executive producer for a show. Bully Ray also commented on the event saying "I haven't seen wrestlers and fans have that much passion, energy, and fun since ECW: One Night Stand. Myself included."

24 hours removed and I can't stop smiling. One passion led to a new one. I hope it wasn't my only night as an executive producer. Thanks Matt & Nick for producing it with me. You're fearless and it was a fearless show. pic.twitter.com/53Fcg4xX3o — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) September 3, 2018