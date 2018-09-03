Former WWE Star Joey Mercury Arrested

Former WWE Star and current ROH Producer/Trainer, Adam Carlson Birch (aka Joey Mercury), was arrested Saturday morning in Schaumburg, Illinois. Birch was to work as a Producer for "All In," but police were notified of him sleeping in his car outside a Marriott Hotel early Saturday morning, according to PWInsider.

Once police made contact with Birch and ran his personal information they discovered he was wanted for an outstanding warrant in Orange County, Florida and was then taken into custody. He has no pending charges in the state of Illinois, but is being held on a $2,500 bail at the Cook County Department of Corrections for his court date, which will take place tomorrow (9/4).

It's possible the result will be Birch being sent back to Florida for his outstanding charges, the report didn't state what the outstanding warrant in Florida was for.

Working in a number of indie promotions before hand, Birch signed with WWE in 2004 to form the popular tag team MNM with John Morrison. The duo would win the WWE Tag Team Championship on three occasions. More recently, he would pair up with Jamie Noble as part of J&J Security and also worked as a WWE producer before being released in January of 2017.

Last month, Ring of Honor signed Birch both as a Trainer and Producer for the company.