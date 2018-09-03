News For Tonight's WWE RAW - Shawn Michaels Returns, The Bella Twins, Tag Team Title Match, More

Tonight's Labor Day edition of WWE RAW takes place from the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio.

RAW will feature the return of WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels to promote Triple H vs. The Undertaker at WWE Super Show-Down. Tonight's show will also feature The Revival vs. RAW Tag Team Champions The B Team with the titles on the line plus The Bella Twins' return against The Riott Squad.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's RAW:

* The Bella Twins return to clash with The Riott Squad

* Braun Strowman forges imposing alliance

* Shawn Michaels weighs in on Triple H and The Undertaker's WWE Super Show-Down match

* The Revival challenge The B-Team for the Raw Tag Team Titles

* What's Alexa Bliss' plan to conquer Ronda Rousey at WWE Hell in a Cell?

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight's show and join us at 8pm EST for live coverage.