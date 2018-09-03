Conor McGregor - Floyd Mayweather 2 Talks, Countdown To UFC 228, Invicta FC 31 Results

- The UFC returns from a mini-break this coming Saturday night with UFC 228 live on pay-per-view from Dallas. In the main event, Tyron Woodley defends his welterweight title against Darren Till, with Nicco Montano putting her female flyweight crown on the line against former title challenger Valentina Shevchenko.

Over the weekend, the UFC released "Countdown to UFC 228," which takes an in-depth look into the lives and camps of all four fighters. Check out a complete replay of the program in the video above.

- The second Conor McGregor replied to a message from Floyd Mayweather, talks of a potential second fight started up again. And not wanting to silence those rumors, Mayweather's father and trainer, Floyd Mayweather Sr., told Helen Yee Sports that there is indeed talks ongoing between the two sides.

"They are talking like him and Conor are going to fight," he said. "That's what it sounds like. I don't know for sure, but I'm just saying the way things are sounding to me."

After Mayweather earned his 50th victory with a win last year, McGregor asked for a rematch inside the Octagon. "Notorious" returns in October to challenge Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title. The elder Mayweather, though, believes if there is a second fight, it will be in the boxing ring.

"I think they are going to fight the same way," he said. "I think that Conor wants to get t hat win back."

- While the UFC and Bellator took the extended holiday weekend off, the ladies of Invicta FC hit the cage for Invicta FC 31. The card aired live on UFC Fight Pass with Virna Jandiroba defending her strawweight title against Janaisa Morandin in the main event.

Jandiroba picked up a second round submission when she locked in an arm-triangle choke. Also earning victories were former UFC fighter Pearl Gonzalez, Lisa Spangler and Mallory Martin.

Complete results are below:

* Virna Jandiroba def. Janaisa Morandin via submission (arm-triangle choke) at 2:23 of Round 2 to remain Invicta FC strawweight champion

* Pearl Gonzalez def. Daiane Firmino via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-27)

* Lisa Spangler def. Shanna Young via split decision (29-28, 27-30, 29-28)

* Mallory Martin def. Ashley Nichols via TKO (strikes) at 1:05 of Round 3

* Miranda Maverick def. Victoria Leonardo via submission (armbar) at 3:26 of Round 1

* Kelly D'Angelo def. Lindsey VanZandt via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

* Kay Hansen def. Helen Peralta via TKO (strikes) at 4:16 of Round 3

* Audrey Wolfe vs. Holli Salazar, unanimous draw (28-28, 28-28, 28-28)