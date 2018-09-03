The Rock Warns Fans Over Fake Social Accounts (Video), Pediatric Cancer Awareness, Stephanie McMahon

- Above the intro for Stephanie McMahon's new WWE Network Collection.

- WWE announced the following on supporting Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month in September:

WWE has once again partnered with the V Foundation through Connor's Cure to raise funds for pediatric cancer research during Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month in September. This year's campaign features 11 new pediatric patients from the New Orleans area who have transformed into their own WWE Superstar characters. Each child designed their own ring gear, chose their entrance music and revealed their Superstar personas in front of more than 800 fans, WWE Superstars and Stephanie McMahon at WrestleMania Axxess.

To assist fundraising efforts for Connor's Cure, WWE produced a limited-edition Connor's Cure Collection, featuring T-shirts (available Monday at WWECustomTees.com), a limited number of gold mini-titles (available Monday at WWEAuction.com) and the original Connor's Cure bracelet (available now at WWEShop.com/ConnorsCure). One hundred percent of net proceeds from sales of Connor's Cure merchandise will directly benefit pediatric cancer research through the V Foundation's grant-making process.

In addition to the new merchandise, select WWE Superstars will wear gold-colored versions of their iconic in-ring apparel, which will then be auctioned off to benefit Connor's Cure at WWEAuction.com.

WWE will utilize its global assets, including WWE Network and TV broadcasts, live events, PSAs, digital and social media to generate awareness and encourage the WWE Universe to get involved. Throughout the month, marquee elements of WWE TV broadcasts including the announcer table, entrance ramp, ring skirts and ring posts will bear the Connor's Cure logo to promote the fight against pediatric cancer. Additionally, WWE Superstars will visit pediatric cancer patients at children's hospitals throughout the month of September.

Connor's Cure was created by Stephanie McMahon and her husband, Paul "Triple H" Levesque, in 2014 to support pediatric brain and spinal cord cancer research. Connor's Cure was established in honor of 8-year-old WWE fan Connor Michalek, a patient at Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC who battled medulloblastoma, a rare tumor that affects the brain and spinal cord. In 2015, Connor's Cure launched a national partnership with the V Foundation for Cancer Research, ensuring that 100 percent of all net funds raised directly benefits pediatric cancer research. To date, Connor's Cure has raised nearly $2.5 million and assisted more than 380 families around the world.

Every year, 12,000-15,000 children are newly diagnosed with cancer in the U.S. Through the efforts of The V Foundation, progress is being made with cure rates for most pediatric cancers dramatically improving. The V Foundation has awarded more than $25 million in pediatric research grants.