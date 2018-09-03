Wrestling Inc.

WWE Star Appears On Epic Meal Time (Video), Matches For WWE MYC Premiere Episode, Tonight's RAW

By Marc Middleton | September 03, 2018

- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's WWE RAW in this new video.

- First Round matches confirmed for the one-hour Mae Young Classic premiere on Wednesday include Meiko Satomura vs. Killer Kelly, MJ Jenkins vs. Rhea Ripley and Tegan Nox vs. Zatara. The episode will premiere at 9pm EST after WWE NXT goes off the air on the WWE Network.

- As seen below, SmackDown Tag Team Champion Xavier Woods recently appeared on Epic Meal Time to help create a Starbucks coffee with a heat rating of 7 million Scoville units:

