The Undertaker And WWE Legends Announced For "Wrastlin'" Sermon Series At Texas Megachurch (Video)

Texas megachurch pastor Ed Young of Fellowship Church in Grapevine will be interviewing top wrestling stars for his new "Wrastlin'" sermon series. WWE Hall of Famers Sting, Ric Flair and Ted DiBiase have been announced, along with The Undertaker.

The four-week series kicks off on Sunday, September 9. The main stage at Fellowship Church will have a wrestling ring constructed on it with one side opened up so the congregation can see the pastor and the wrestler being interviewed.

Above is a promo for the sermon series and below is the announcement from the church: