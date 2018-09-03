WWE Hell In A Cell Betting Odds: Who Is Favored To Win Roman Reigns Vs. Braun Strowman Title Match?

The early odds are now out for the upcoming WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. Thanks to our friends at Bet Wrestling for sending the following:

So far the five matches announced have odds with all of the champions being favored to successfully retain. The WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, has healthy odds of -210 to retain over Braun Strowman in one of two Hell in a Cell matches. The other Cell match sees Randy Orton favored at -180 to beat Jeff Hardy.

AJ Styles is favored at -160 to once again retain the WWE Championship in his SummerSlam rematch with Samoa Joe. It is Ronda Rousey with the most favorable odds of all at -650 to retain the RAW Women's Championship against Alexa Bliss. Finally, Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella are favored at -350 to topple The Miz and Maryse.

All matches are graded with "end of broadcast rulings" to account for any match restarts of reversal of the original result. The final announced winners by the end of the broadcast will be the odds the sports book recognize.

Below are the current lines with the favorites listed first:

WWE Universal Championship – Hell in a Cell

Roman Reigns (c) -210 vs. Braun Strowman +160

WWE Championship

AJ Styles -160 vs. Samoa Joe +120

RAW Women's Championship

Ronda Rousey (c) -650 vs. Alexa Bliss +420

Hell in a Cell

Randy Orton -180 vs. Jeff Hardy +140

Mixed Tag Match

Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella -350 vs. The Miz and Maryse +250