SAnitY Hypes Triple Threat (Video), WWE Stars Preview The MYC (Video), Lana - Newsweek Video

- Above is a clip from Lana's recent interview with Newsweek. The Ravishing Russian discusses WWE storytelling and more. Josh posted highlights from the interview at this link.

- WWE posted this video of SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, Zelina Vega, SmackDown General Manager Paige, Shelton Benjamin, WWE Hall of Famer Devon Dudley and others discussing the 2018 Mae Young Classic, which beigns airing this Wednesday on the WWE Network:

.@MsCharlotteWWE, @RealPaigeWWE and others weigh in on what they are most excited about for this year's #MaeYoungClassic! pic.twitter.com/zzgg2u9ua7 — WWE (@WWE) September 2, 2018

- Below is new video of SAnitY's Eric Young, Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dain hyping Tuesday's SmackDown. SAnitY will face The Usos and Rusev Day in a Triple Threat with the winners going on to face The Bar to crown new #1 contenders for SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day at Hell In a Cell.