CM Punk And Wade Barrett Show Now Available, DEFY Wrestling This Saturday, ESW, Justin Credible Note

- Ultimate Beastmaster, which features CM Punk and Stu Bennett (Wade Barrett) as two of the hosts of the competition series, is now available to stream on Netflix. The season consists of nine new episodes from nine countries.

See Also Wade Barrett Talks Interacting With CM Punk on Netflix's Ultimate Beastmaster

- DEFY Wrestling returns this Saturday with DEFY Club: Seattle Wrestling from the historic Washington Hall. The show will feature the finals of the DEFY 8XGP Tag Team Championship as well as the return of ECW Legend, Tommy Dreamer. Former Knockout's Champion Allie, Chelsea Green, Jeff Cobb and Matt Cross are some of the other names scheduled to appear. Tickets are on sale at DefyWrestling.com. This event is 21 and over with ID.

- Former ECW Champion Justin Credible recently launched his podcast, I Hate This Podcast, which is available on Audioboom, Stitcher, Google Play Music, I-Heart Radio, Spotify and I-Tunes. You can also check it out at CrediblePod.com.

- Empire State Wrestling will be in action at the Falling Leave Festival in Salamanca, N.Y. on Friday, September 28th featuring former WWE stars Shannon Moore and Colin Delaney. The event is free of charge and will be located near the corner of Main and Broad Streets, next to Rite Aid. This family friendly event stars at 5 p.m. In addition to Moore and Delaney, ESW regulars such as reigning ESW Interstate Champion Anthony Gaines, Kevin Bennett, Daniel Garcia and several more stars are scheduled to appear. A special attraction women's match with its competitors will be announced soon.

Liam Wallis contributed to this article.